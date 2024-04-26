Ihle, Timothy Joe



Timothy Joe Ihle, age 66, of Franklin, OH passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2024. He was born April 27, 1957, the son of Eber Joe and Helen (Morgan) Ihle.



Tim was the successful business owner of Ihle's Carpet Cleaning. He had his pilot's license and owned his own airplane for a short time. Tim enjoyed riding Harley's, driving his 1957 Chevy, sketching new inventions, listening to Rock n' Roll, was a gun enthusiast and sharpshooter. He loved his dogs, Pinky and Heidi. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his wife, Diana Ihle.



Tim is survived by his mother, Helen Ihle; significant other, Donna Warren; siblings, Teresa (Terry) McGuire, Tina (Eric) Ernst, Ted (Tammy) Ihle; numerous nieces, nephews and many other loving family members and friends.



Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2024 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Monroe United Methodist Church, Atchley Hall, 206 East Avenue, Monroe, OH 45050. A Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



