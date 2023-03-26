Idzik, Patricia K.



IDZIK, Patricia K., 90, of Mason, OH, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 in her home. Patricia was born May 5, 1932 in Jeannette, Pennsylvania the daughter of James and Coletta (Stern) Kindelan. She retired as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist for Community Hospital after many years and was a former member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. Survivors include four children, Brian (Helen) Idzik, Cathy (Pete) Belcher, Anne (Joe) Riestenberg and Joe (Amy) Gibson; 9 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rosemary Kindelan; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe in 1996; son, James Gibson, Jr.; and five siblings, Jim, Bill, Bud, Mil and Ann. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center.

