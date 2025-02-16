Idle, Marilyn

5 hours ago
Idle (Boldt), Marilyn J.

Marilyn J. Idle, age 99 years, 11 months, 28 days, of Eaton, Ohio, and formerly of Springboro, passed away February 12, 2025.

Funeral service 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main St., Eaton, OH. The Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences www.barnesfuneralhome.com.

