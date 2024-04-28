Iden, Rosemary E.



Rosemary Iden, 94, passed away April 14th, 2024, surrounded by her loving family at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, David J. Iden, Sr.; her parents, Floyd & Lula; and her sister, Betty. She is survived by daughters: Debra Ewing (John) and Julie Early (Mike), sons: David Jr., Steven (Sharon) and Douglas, Grandchildren: Brandon and Rachael, and Steven (Sara), Great-grandchildren: James, George, and Graham, sister: Harriett and brothers: Floyd Jr. and Tom, nephews: Jeff, Craig, Dan, and Don, Nieces: Amy, Cindi, Sandy and Carrie, and many great nephews and nieces. Rosemary was born in Illinois, February 1930 and raised in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. After graduating from high school in 1948, she worked part-time jobs paying her way through college. Rosemary graduated from Wisconsin State College, Stevens Point, WI with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and a minor in Mathematics. Following graduation she began teaching elementary school in Madison, WI. There she met the love of her life, David Iden, a then Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. They married in 1953. The life of a military wife and mother in the 1950's and '60's was very challenging. The Air Force required flight staff to work full time flying (David was a navigator) and work full time in the office (David was an engineer). David's frequent absence from home made parenting their growing family almost a solo effort for Rosemary. From '54 to '71, military life required periodic relocations. An early assignment in '55 took David to Taiwan. He arrived there before Rosemary. Soon after, she and little Debra traveled by ship to join David, a daunting journey over the open seas. While in Taiwan, keeping in touch with family and friends wasn't easy. In this time before smart phones and laptop computers, snail mail could take weeks to reach its destination. Children held a special place in Rosemary's heart. By the late 1960's, while raising her own five children, she returned to the elementary classroom as a substitute teacher in Huber Heights, OH. At this time, she also enrolled at Wright State University completing post-graduate education courses. In the 1970s and '80s Rosemary and David enjoyed the blessings of family life watching their children graduate from high school and college and start careers and families of their own. They greatly enjoyed Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings at the Iden home blessed by visits from their parents and children. In the '90s Rosemary and David were able to take an extended European vacation. They also traveled across the U.S.A. visiting their children. They especially treasured spending time with their grandchildren and great grandchildren. They loved being a part of their lives; this filled their hearts with joy and happiness. Rosemary loved people, and always said, "We're put here on earth to share God's love with others." She had a deep faith in God and loved singing hymns, her favorite being "In the Garden." Rosemary built an ever-growing network of family and friends, often lifting them up in prayer remembering their needs and passions. She loved outdoor walks, birds, flowers, gardening and enjoyed Hallmark romance movies and solving Sudoku, anagrams and crosswords puzzles. She lived life fully until a sudden, brief illness took her to Heaven on April 14th, 2024. Rosemary was a strong supporter of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, Huber Heights, OH, and she had a special bond with Pastor Bonnie Loudner. Unable to attend church in person, Rosemary regularly enjoyed the church's online YouTube services. A memorial service will be held at Sulphur Grove Church, Huber Heights, OH, May 31st, 2024 (visitation 12:00-1:00 p.m., service 1:00 p.m.) Burial service will be private on May 31st, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.



