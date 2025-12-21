Ida Lander

Lander (Tevis), Ida Mae "Bucky"



In the early morning hours of Sunday the 14th, Ida M. Lander was called home. She went home with the Lord with a smile on her face. Ida was born in Richmond, KY and moved to Dayton as a child. She was a longtime member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She is survived by her children. Neal Lander Jr, Yvonne L. Lander and Jason Lander. Plenty of grandchildren: Ian C. Lander, Kenia, Kierra, Janelle, Caylah, Winnie, Marnae, Markell, Ivan and Iyana. Along with four great-grandchildren. Mrs. Patricia Finley (sister) and brother Mr. Ayat Salaam (brother). Ida is preceded in death by Pauline E. Tevis (mother), James White (brother), and sister Jerre Tevis (sister). Her celebration of life will be Saturday December 27th from 11-3 at MUSE 6504 Union Rd. Clayton, OH. 45315. Cremation done by W.E. Lusain. www.lusainohio.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com