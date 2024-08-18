Hypes, Gerald D. "Jerry"



Gerald D. "Jerry" Hypes of Centerville, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on March 25, 1933 to the late Herb and Ruth (Miller) Hypes in Dayton, Ohio.



Gerald is survived by his sons Dan Hypes & former wife Angie Hypes of Centerville and Keith Hypes of Dayton & special friend Jeff Martin; grandchildren Caroline McComb, Nathanael Hypes & Joshua Hypes; and sister Midge Manning. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mable (Duncan) Hypes and siblings Katheryn Mantle, Bob Hypes, & James Hypes.



Following his graduation from Trotwood Madison High School, Gerald served his country proudly in the United States Army in the Korean War. He went on to work as a Cable Repair Supervisor for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company before his retirement. Gerald belonged to the VFW, Post 7741, attended The Covenant at Sugar Grove Church, and enjoyed Dayton Flyers basketball and square dancing with Mable at Grand Squares of Englewood, Vandalia, and Dayton.



The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Monday evening, August 19, 2024 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday morning, August 20th at the funeral home, followed by burial at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Covenant at Sugar Grove Church, 7875 Kessler-Frederick Rd, Tipp City, OH 45371. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www. hale-sarver.com.



