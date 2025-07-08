Hymer, Regina

Hymer, PhD, Dr. Regina



Dr. Regina J. Hymer, PhD, age 63, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away at home surrounded by family at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, July 4, 2025. Regina was born in Corbin, Kentucky, on February 19, 1962, to Anthony and Mary Alice (Schnell) Prechtel. She married Mark Hymer on August 19, 1989. She was a graduate of Daviess County High School. She was a United States Air Force Veteran. She was a graduate of Wright State University in Ohio where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and then George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where she earned her Master's Degree and Doctoral Degree in Nursing. She is survived by her husband, Mark Hymer, Louisville, KY, three sisters; Linda Phillips, and husband, Herb, Louisville, KY, Audrey Crosby, and husband, Kevin, of Costa Rica, Shelly Murphy, Owensboro, KY, nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents, one brother, Timothy Prechtel, and one brother-in-law, John Murphy. A visitation for Dr. Regina J. Hymer, PhD, will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rites. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.



