Hyden, Larry C.



age 81, of Tipp City, passed away April 19, 2023. He was born May 8, 1941 in Fairdale, WV to the late Clifford and Wavie Hyden. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceeded in death by his brothers; Norman Hyden and Roger Hyden. Larry is survived by his wife, Sandie Hyden; former wife, Janet Hyden; children: Julie Houk (Steven), Jennifer Pesut (Russ) and Brad Hyden (April Hallows); stepson Michael Davis (Bettye); grandchildren: Jessica Yane, Ashley Kochel (Zak), Megan Yane (Jordan Smith), Andrew Yane, Lucas Houk, Jacob Pesut, Abigail Pesut, Anne Marie Pesut and Aryanna Hallows; 5 great-grandchildren: Sean, Sophia, Owen, Landon and Ella; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 21 years of service. He served in the Vietnam War and flew the highest number of combat missions by anyone in the B-52 Bomber. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. Larry served the last years of his Air Force career in the Pentagon before moving into a civilian role. He spent the next 22 years of his career at Northrop-Grumman where he continued his work on the B-2 Bomber and various other projects. Larry retired in 2007 in Williamsburg, Virginia where he played golf, exercised, grilled chicken legs and orange roughy, and enjoyed the occasional cigar. He moved to Hurst, Texas where his focus turned to endless games of Canasta and good margaritas. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Keller, Texas. He built a home in Tipp City, Ohio where he spent his last several years. He gifted many joyful memories and corny jokes to his family and friends. Many of those same family members were fortunate enough to be with him in his final days. Visitation will be held from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Burial and military honors will follow at Dayton National Cemetery at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Larry's memory to Hospice of Miami County. To share a memory of Larry or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

