Hutten, Daniel

Daniel Dale Hutten Sr. age 82, passed away May 18, 2025. A visitation will take place at Paul R Young Funeral Home, Oxford Ohio on Thursday, May 22, 2025 from 5pm-8pm with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow on Friday, May 23, 2025 at 10am at St. Mary Catholic Church, Oxford. www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home - Oxford

5086 College Corner Pike

Oxford, OH

45056

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

