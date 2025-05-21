Hutten, Daniel

Hutten Sr., Daniel Dale
Daniel Dale Hutten Sr. age 82, passed away May 18, 2025. A visitation will take place at Paul R Young Funeral Home, Oxford Ohio on Thursday, May 22, 2025 from 5pm-8pm with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow on Friday, May 23, 2025 at 10am at St. Mary Catholic Church, Oxford. www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home - Oxford
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH
45056
https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral