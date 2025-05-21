Hutten, Daniel

Hutten Sr., Daniel Dale



Daniel Dale Hutten Sr. age 82, passed away May 18, 2025. A visitation will take place at Paul R Young Funeral Home, Oxford Ohio on Thursday, May 22, 2025 from 5pm-8pm with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow on Friday, May 23, 2025 at 10am at St. Mary Catholic Church, Oxford. www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



