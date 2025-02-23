Huth, Ronald G.



HUTH, Ronald G., age 89, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at his residence. Ron was an Engineer for General Motors Delco Products, retiring after 32 years of service. He was a charter member of St. Peter Catholic Church and member of Huber Heights Senior Citizens, AFS (American Field Service), hosting foreign exchange students and promoting the program and Huber Heights Sister Cities.



Ron was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Diane J.; daughter, Suzie M. Huth; and parents, Paul E. & Iva E. Huth. He is survived by his sons, Paul J. & John E.; and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, February 27, 2025 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7 PM at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Ron's memory.



