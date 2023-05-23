Hutchison, Audrey Helen



Audrey Helen Criswell Hutchison met her Lord and Savior on May 19, 2023. Audrey was born in Jasper County, IN on September 17, 1932 to Arvesta and Edward S. Criswell. She married the love of her life, John T. Hutchison, on February 16, 1952. Their son, John Edward, was born later that year. Their daughter, Cindy Cay, arrived in 1955. She is preceded by her husband John, daughter Cindy, her parents, and her siblings: Esther Oxley, Edith Henry, Russell Criswell, Wilbur Criswell, and Doris Bitting. She is survived by her son John, grandchildren Cindy (Sam) and John; great-grandchildren Audrey, Hank, and Auburn, and numerous nieces and nephews. Audrey was more than a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a beloved aunt, sister, and friend. Her capacity to love was unparalleled; those of us who knew her love will be forever grateful. She was generous with her time, her talents, and her treasures. She was endlessly patient, fiercely loyal, and incredibly smart. Audrey possessed deep faith, strong convictions, and an iron will. She was shy. She never wanted to be the center of attention, but people gravitated to her all the same. She loved nothing more than being in the company of those she loved. She was an amazing cook who made the smoothest mashed potatoes. She was a kisser of boo boos. She loved a good book and movie theater popcorn. She had the softest hands but gave the strongest hugs. She had a mischievous side few were privileged to witness. Her smile lit up every room. We are bereft without her. Funeral services will be 11AM Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com

