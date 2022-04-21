HUTCHINSON, James Albert "Jim"



Born November 14, 1938, to Theresia Baumer Hutchinson and Howard Edward Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He resided in Riverside, Ohio, and is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna (nee Toomey Rihm); his sister, Shirley Hagan; his brother, Michael; his son, Ronald Hutchinson; his daughters: Karen (Michael) Hurley, Theresa (Robert) Chapman and Jennifer (Daniel) Newsome; his grandchildren: Chelsea Grimberg, Cassandra (David) Krauskopf, Kenneth (Gretchen) Grimberg, Joshua (Madelyn) Scully, Zoe Hurley, Aidan (Katt) Hurley, Nathan (Jessica Wright) Riek, Ashley (Jacob Hall) Riek, Sabrina Newsome and Daniel Newsome; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was a member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church until it's closure, and then Our Lady of the Rosary. He worked at NCR, Standard Register, General Motors, and retired from Delphi, Kettering, Ohio, in 2002, where he worked as a tool room machinist. He was an Army veteran who served in Korea. A visitation will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10:00-11:00am at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family



requests that donations be made in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation. To share a memory of Jim, or leave a special message for his family, please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com