HURT-BURR, Dolores

HURT-BURR (Wallen),



Dolores



Dolores (Wallen) Hurt–Burr, age 94 of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born the daughter of Isom and Gracie (VanHoose) Wallen on May 3, 1927, in Whitehouse, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband Edward (Bus) Hurt; second husband Doug Burr; sisters Iretta Justice, Louella Osborne, Lydia Meek, Josephine Booth, Ernestine Aldridge, and Doris Lee Calvert; brothers Leslie Wallen, Earl Wallen, and Philip Gene Wallen; nephews Jerry Wallen, Douglas Justice, Randall Osborne, Larry Meek and Eddie Wallen; nieces Brenda



Preston, Sue Wallen Sandra Wallen; and step-daughter Shirley Vince. Dolores is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews; Barbara Jones, Jim Justice, Ed Justice, Joe Justice, Ted Wallen, Mike Wallen, Mark Wallen, Sherry Wallen, Mildred G.



Caplinger, Brian Aldridge, Teresa Bogard, Pam Brewer, Patty Austin, David Osborne, Sharon Helton, Leslie Jr. Wallen,



Jimmy Wallen, and Charlie Wallen; several great and great-great-nieces and nephews; stepchildren Pam LeMay, Penny Dunbar, Shonda Lindeman and Mike Burr along with a host of other family members and friends. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Dolores was a loyal follower of her lord and savior Jesus Christ and she was a long-time member of Beatty Free Will Baptist Church where she was a Gospel Singer (solo or in a trio with her sisters, Ernestine and Doris Lee) for most of her adult life. For over 16 years Dolores worked at the Springfield Metallic Casket Company and she also owned the Country Kitchen Restaurant in Kentucky where she was famous for her homemade pies. In her spare time she enjoyed spending quality time with her family, gardening and cooking. She enjoyed feeding people and if you were to stop by to visit with her, there was a good chance you would not leave hungry. Friends & family may call on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 11AM – 12PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, with a funeral service to honor Dolores beginning at 12PM with Rev. Steve Wallace officiating. Interment to follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



