Hurston, Wilbur Floyd



Wilbur Floyd Hurston, age 88, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Sunday, May 4, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Friday, May 16, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends from 10 am- 11 am. Interment Greencastle Cemetery.



