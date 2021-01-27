X

HURSTON, Lana

HURSTON, Lana Sue

Lana Sue Hurston, passed away on January 19, 2021, at the age of 78. A walk-through visitation will be Friday, February 5, 2021, from 10am until 12pm at God's House of Praise and

Worship, 100 Homestead Ave., Oxford, OH. A private graveside service will be held for the family. Professional services

by Donald Jordan Memorial

Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

