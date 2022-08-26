HURST, Ted
Age 65 of Farmersville. Services were scheduled for Friday, August 26th. Please note they have been changed to Monday, August 29th, visitation 11-12PM with services beginning at noon at Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St., Germantown. More information and online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH
45327
https://www.arpprootfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral