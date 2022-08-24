HURST, Ted



Age 65 of Farmersville, OH, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2022, at Sycamore Hospital with his family by his side. Ted was born in Dayton, OH, to Clifford and Mary (Fox) Hurst and graduated from Preble Shawnee High School, class of 1975. Ted enjoyed reading, drawing and listening to music. He was a very devout man who loved children, his family and helping people. Ted was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Hurst in 2003. He is survived by his wife of nearly 44 years, Lynn Hurst, his son Josh Hurst, his mother Mary Lou Hurst and numerous extended family members and dear friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 11:00am-12:00pm, funeral services will begin at noon, at the Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown, OH, Burial immediately following at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis with Reverend James Woolery officiating. Online condolences can be left at www.arpprootfh.com.

