HURST, MARY ANN



Mary Ann Hurst, 85, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. She was born on September 26, 1938, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth (Hooper) McIlyer. Ann lived in Columbus until moving to Springfield in 1970. Ann leaves behind a legacy cherished by her daughter, Teri Simmons, and son, Steve Hurst; granddaughter, Emma Hurst; sister, Jane (Dick) Conrad; niece, Cheryl Sharpe; nephews, Michael Conrad, and Scott (Abby) Conrad; several great nieces and great nephews; and numerous other family members. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Don, in 1997, her companion Ray Malone in 2012, and her first husband Jerry Lane in 1968. She also leaves behind countless friends whose lives she touched with warmth and kindness. After relocating to Springfield, Ann immersed herself in volunteer work, dedicating her time to Mercy Hospital, St. John's Lutheran Church, and Perrin Woods School. Her generous spirit and commitment to serving others enriched the lives of many in the community. Ann found joy in simple pleasures, often enjoying trips to the beach and embarking on cruises. She was a skilled Bridge player and an integral member of the Tuesday Bridge group for over 40 years, where her laughter and companionship were cherished by all. Services to honor Ann's life will be held on Tuesday, April 9th, at 1:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with visitation from 12-1:00 p.m. just prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church operating fund, reflecting Ann's dedication to her faith and community. Mary Ann Hurst will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, her memory forever etched in the hearts of those whose lives she touched.





