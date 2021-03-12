HURST, Ethel



"Mom-maw"



Age 98 of Fairfield Township, passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Ethel was born in



Irvine, Kentucky, on September 19, 1922, to William "Press" and Cynthia (nee Alcorn) Webb. On June 20, 1942, in Richmond, KY, she married



Everett Richardson, and he



preceded her in death in 1962. On April 8, 1966, in Hamilton, she married Charles F. Hurst, and he preceded her in death in 1990. She was



employed at Kimberly Clark as a Machine Operator, from 1952 and retiring in 1966. Ethel started as a member of Penacostal Highway of Holiness Church in 1959; she had been a member for 62 years, making her the oldest in the congregation. She loved God and was faithful to God and her church. Ethel loved being outdoors, working in her yard and flowers. She was a caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother; her pride and joys were all her grandchildren. Ethel is survived by her daughter, Karen Smith; one grandson, Darrell (Sheila) Vaughn; her great-grandsons, Josh and Clint (Holly) Vaughn; her great-great granddaughters, Raelyn and Brooklyn; and many nieces and nephews. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; her spouses; her brothers, Floyd, Lyndon, Ray, Earl and Bonnie Webb; and her sisters, Retha Abner, Jewell Baker, Pearl Marie Webb and



Veda Parrish. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Dallas Lakes



officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial



contributions can be made to Pentecostal Highway of Holiness Church. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

