HURST, Debra Lynn



Age 65 of Miamisburg, passed away June 29, 2021. She was born on September 27, 1955, in Jackson, KY, to the late



Joseph and Irene (Barrett) Hurst.



She is survived by her brother, Mike Hurst; nephews, Jake Hurst of Key Largo, FL, and Luke (Anne) Hurst of Clayton, OH.



Debra was a graduate of Northridge HS and Wright State University.



A graveside service will begin at 10 AM on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414.



To share a memory of Debra or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.