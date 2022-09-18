journal-news logo
Age 86, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born January 27, 1936, the daughter of Arthur and Cleo(Townsend) Cox. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her husband, Gerald Hurley. Betty is survived by her daughters, Debbie Dunaway, Susan Wilson; sons, Gerald Mike Hurley, Jeffrey Patrick Hurley, Wendell Scott Hurley; grandchildren, David McCain, Jamie Hurley, Geri Campbell, Jenny Melton, Ryan Wilson and Brian Wilson. Visitation will be 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm, Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

