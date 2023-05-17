Hunter, Rodney Eugene "Petie"



age 74, departed this life on Thursday, May 11, 2023 after succumbing to serious health problems in the last year. Petie, as he was known, was a life-long resident of Dayton. He retired from Monco and Jergens Center in 2011 after 23 years of employment. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Hunter, grandparents, Helen M. Hunter and James W. Hunter, aunt Betty C. (Hunter) Valentine, and uncles James W. Hunter Jr., Ira Lee Hunter, and LaVern Q. Hunter. Petie is survived by his sister Brenda, cousins Bruce Hunter Sr. (Olivia), Helen Saracina (Potito), Eddie Sanks, and a host of other cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation 10 AM, Saturday, May 20, 2023 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Service 11 AM and interment to follow.



