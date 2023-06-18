Hunter, Martin Lewis



Martin L. Hunter of Centerville, OH, born November 3, 1942, passed away June 14, 2023. Preceded in death by parents James and Dorotha Hunter; sister Barbara. Survived by wife JoAnn; sons Zachary (Jessica) and Joshua (Tessa); grandsons Luke and Ryan; sisters Dorcas (Bob) Cathy (Phil) Mary Jo (Kevin); numerous nieces and nephews. 1965 graduate of the arts at The Ohio State University. A true renaissance man, lifelong artist and poet, well-versed and cultured. Occupation as a commercial real estate appraiser. Dearly loved by his family, friends, and peers. The family is honoring his wishes to be cremated with no public service. "All that we love becomes a part of us."



