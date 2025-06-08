Hunter, Marie



Marie Hunter, age 96, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. She was born September 12, 1928 in Middletown, the daughter of Howard and Susie (Mack) Moore.



Marie was a faithful member of New Era Baptist Church. She was employed by Middletown Hospital for 30 years.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil Hunter; sons, Cecil Hunter Jr. and Marcus Hunter;



Marie is survived by her son, Timothy Hunter; daughter-in-law, Joan Hunter; grandson, T.J. Hunter; nieces and nephews, Jeanie Gregory, Robbie Moore, Victor Moore and Scottie Moore.



Visitation will be from 3-4:00 PM, Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. The Memorial Service will follow at 4:00 PM.



