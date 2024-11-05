Hunter, Marcus Anthony



Marcus Anthony Hunter, age 74 of Middletown, passed away peacefully Thursday October 31, 2024 at Hawthorne Glen Nursing Home. He was born November 15, 1949 in Middletown Ohio the son of Cecil and Marie Hunter. He was preceded in death by his father Cecil Hunter and his brother Cecil Hunter Jr. Marcus is survived by his mother Marie Hunter and brother Timothy Hunter. A Celebration of Life will be from 3-5:00 pm Thursday November 7, 2024 at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Middletown.



