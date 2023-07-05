Hunter, James L. "James Bond Jr."



James L. Hunter Jr passed away on June 15, 2023, at Grandview Memorial Hospital. He was a graduate of Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School class of 1983. He worked for the Montgomery County Parks & Recreations and was a truck driver for Dempsey and Rumpke Waist Collection. James is preceded in death by his mother Zetta Derrick Hunter, father James L. Hunter Sr. and brother Robert S. Hunter. He leaves to cherish his memory his son Branden Hunter & daughter, Miracle Hewitt, sisters Cynthia Hunter Bryant (Earl) & Nikki Walker (Tyre), brothers Mark A. Derrick Hunter & Lonnie Wright. Online condolences may be sent to www.newcomerdayton.com



