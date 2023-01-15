journal-news logo
X

HUNTER, Eva

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HUNTER, Eva Margaret

Eva Margaret Hunter, a Hungarian, age 76, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 5:06am. She was born in Germany and came to the USA when she was very young. She is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Adam Siklosi; two sisters, Martha Brewer and Sue Schreiber; her son, Robert Jeffries; and her previous husbands, Bob Jeffries and Jeff Hunter. She will be remembered by her boyfriend of 15 years, Larry Garber; her two sons, James (Deborah Johnson) Felfoldi and Michael (Becky) Felfoldi; father to her sons, Laszlo Felfoldi; her wonderful nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved the outdoors and nature, and she was always caring for someone or something. Her love for animals was why she was never without a pet of some kind. A Celebration of Life will be held for her at a later date. Please check back for times and information. To share a memory of Eva or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
FURLONG, Judith
2
BOLDS, Louella
3
Adler, Doris Zoller
4
BOLTON, Lynn
5
CURRY, Lillie
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top