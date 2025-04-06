Hunt, Robert E.



HUNT, Robert E., born on December 29, 1940, passed away on March 29, 2025, at the age of 84. A devoted father, grandfather, and respected educator, Robert will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Robert dedicated over 30 years of his life to teaching physical education mostly at Rushmore Elementary School.



He is survived by his two children, David (Becky) Hunt and Michelle (Kelly) Ammon, as well as his five grandchildren, Haylee, (Ben), Emily, Ryan, Miranda, and Bradley. Robert was predeceased by his beloved spouse, Missy Hunt, whose memory he cherished throughout his life.



Robert's family will remember him for his quiet strength, his unwavering love, and his ability to bring out the best in everyone around him.



The family will receive friends at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, 5844 Old Troy Pike from 4-6 PM on Thursday, April 10, 2025, followed by a funeral service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton.



