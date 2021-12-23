HUNT, Loraine



Age 94, of West Carrollton, passed away December 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Edwin Hunt; parents, William and Elizabeth Turner; siblings,



Raymond, Homer, Ralph, Junior, and Joe Turner, Arizona Jones, Oma Turner, Ann Lilley, and Doris Smith. Loraine was the caretaker for Wayne for 18 years and 30 year employee of Rike's/Macy's. She was happiest when she was with her family. She enjoyed camping, walking, shopping, going to the beach, pool, and working puzzles. She is survived by her children,



Diana (Anthony) Grant, Cindy (Brian) McSherry, Pam (Jeff)



Arnold; 13 grandchildren, Amy (Van) Henderson, Melissa (Mark) Ingram, Eric (Sarah) Grant, Aaron (Amber) Grant,



Rebecca (Rick) Warner, Adam (Kara) Grant, Elizabeth (Nick) Ledley, Andrew (Kristen) Grant, Matt Herman, Megan (Gary) Phillips, Laura (Adam Dexter) Jones, Alex (Stephanie) Arnold, Kimberly (Matt Trentel) Arnold; 31 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at 12 pm, Thursday, December 30th at the GILBERT-FELLERS



FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE with interment to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to



www.gilbert-fellers.com