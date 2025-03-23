Hunt, Joyce Rush

Joyce M. Rush Hunt, age 91, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday, March 10, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

