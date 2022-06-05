HUNN, Joseph

HUNN, Jr., Joseph S.



Age 80, of Englewood, OH, passed away on June 1, 2022, at Sycamore Hospital. He was born in Dayton, OH, to the late



Joseph, Sr. and Beulah (Barnett) Hunn and graduated from Dixie High School in New Lebanon, Class of 1960. Joe was a US Air Force veteran and retired from General Motors. Joe loved fishing and for years was active in 4-H, the Miami Valley Fairgrounds Dog Shows, and a member of Echo Hills Kennel Club. Before his late wife, Elizabeth passed away in 2005, Joe and Liz showed Alaskan Malemutes for nearly 20 years. Along with his parents and his wife, Joe was also preceded in death by his sister Pamela Turner. He is survived by his sister Janet Hawvermale, nephews John (Donna) and Mark (Rachel) Hawvermale, great-nieces and nephew Ashley, Kelley and



Jacob Hawvermale as well as numerous extended family



members and dear friends. There will be a private committal service held at the convenience of the family. Serving the



family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St., Germantown, OH 45327. Online condolences can be made at



www.arpprootfh.com