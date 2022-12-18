HUMPHREY, Rebecca

HUMPHREY (Leigh),



Rebecca



Age 60, of Dayton, surrounded by love, transitioned from her earthly body to her heavenly form on November 22, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital.



Rebecca (Becky) was born on November 17, 1962, to parents Joseph M. Leigh and Ann (Wolff) Leigh of Dayton. She received her GED and went on to become a certified nursing assistant, a profession she was passionate about, as evidenced by the love shared among her and her patients. Becky had a zest for life and a captivating love for God and her loved ones that knew no bounds.



Becky was preceded in death by her father, Joseph. She is survived by her mother, Ann, her brother Michael (Julie) Leigh, and her five children: Sarah Sens, Joseph A. Leigh, Jeremiah Lambert, Jonathan and Jason Humphrey. She leaves behind four grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, December 23rd, at Colorado Avenue Baptist Church, Dayton, OH. Family will receive visitors beginning at 10:30am. Becky will be interred next to her father at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Hillsboro, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Dayton Children's Hospital in Rebecca's memory.

