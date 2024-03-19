Hummons, Treva Ann



Mrs. Treva Ann Hummons, 93, of Roanoke, Va., and formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2024, at Oakey's South Chapel. Her burial will be held at a later date at the Dayton National Cemetery. Condolences may be made, and live streaming of the memorial service will be available at www.Oakeys.com, click on the obituary page.



Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service  South Chapel, Roanoke, VA (540) 989-3131.



