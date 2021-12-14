HUME, Sandra Louise



Age 74, passed away at Majestic Care of Middletown on



Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born on August 20, 1947, in Hamilton, the daughter of Marylou (Powell) McGlothin and the late Elmer Ratliff. She married her husband of 21 years, Stephen Daniel Hume on February 21, 1995, and he



preceded her in death on June 1, 2016. Sandra is survived by her mother, Marylou McGlothin; children, Dennis Reed, Tammy (Gary) Hunter, and Kristie (Kevin) Boggs; grandchildren, Gabriella Hunter, Michaela Hunter, Tyce Hunter, John Avery Bennett, and



Sawyer Boggs; brothers, Ronald McGlothin and Robert (Gina) McGlothin; brother-in-law, Tim Highley; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; and sister, Vicki Highley. A Visitation will be held from 10 am until 11am on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 11am on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Hanger officiating. Interment will



follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

