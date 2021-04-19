HULSEY, Roy

HULSEY, Sr., Roy E.



Age 75 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021. Roy was born in Alva, Kentucky, on March 8, 1946. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Frances (Galloway) Hulsey; his son, Roy Hulsey, Jr.; and his nephew, Marcel Bourassa, Jr. Roy was a retiree for the Talawanda School



District, where he worked for 20 years. Roy lived with his faithful companion, his dog, Toffee. Roy is survived by his



sister, Patricia; his nephew, Robert and family; his niece,



Natalie and children; and his two aunts, Alma and Ruby and their children. Graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Scott Miller officiating from Timberhill Baptist Church. May he rest in peace. Brown



Dawson Flick Funeral Home has been entrusted with services. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

