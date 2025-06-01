Hull, Norma Jean



Norma Jean Hull, 91, of Kettering, formerly of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2025. Born in Oakland, Maryland, she was a proud mother, grandmother, and woman of deep faith and service. She worked in bookkeeping, volunteered at Mercy Medical Center, and was an active member of First United Methodist Church of New Carlisle, serving in many roles. She cherished time with family, especially her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed her later years at One Lincoln Park in Kettering. She was preceded in death by her former husband Noel Robinson; her husband Anson Hull; her brother Lyle Lee and sister-in-law Geneva Lee; and her stepson Joe Hull. She is survived by her children Norean (Jeff) Wilbert, Nelson (Stephanie) Robinson, Neal (Kim) Robinson, and Nora (Jack) Vondrell; stepchildren Bill (Peg) Hull and Sherry Hull; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. A visitation will be held Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. in Wesley Hall at First United Methodist Church of New Carlisle, with a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of New Carlisle. Norma Jean's legacy of love, faith, and kindness will be deeply missed. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com