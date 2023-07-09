Hughes, Linda

Hughes (Osterman), Linda Sue



On June 8, 2023, Linda Sue Hughes passed away peacefully in her sleep after a sudden illness. She was 74 years old. Linda was predeceased by her parents, Harlen and Wilma Osterman, her husband Roy, her son James, and her brother Thomas. She is survived by her children, Kevin (Amy) and Nicole Hughes, and her grandchildren, Rion and Adia Hughes. She is also survived by her brothers Jerry (Catherine) and Ralph Osterman, and her nieces and nephews.



Linda was a devoted homemaker with a joy for life and indomitable spirit. She worked as a student aide at McKinley Elementary School for several years. She remained active in her retirement, planning home improvement projects and gardening. She also enjoyed weekly gatherings with her friends at McDonald's.



Linda will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are invited to join in Linda's Celebration of Life to be held at Mt. Zion Church, 428 Shepherd Rd, Xenia, OH 45385 on Tuesday, July 18, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Ohio's Hospice Foundation, 7575 Paragon Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459.



