HUGHES (Skidmore), Karen Lee



Age 76, passed peacefully in her sleep Monday, February 13, 2023. Karen was born on July 30, 1946, to the late Homer and Dorothy Skidmore. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert Hughes. Karen is survived by her brother, Robert (Barb) Skidmore; nephews, Tim and Bob Skidmore and their families. Karen loved her Westies and leaves behind her little Maggie to mourn her. She was very active with her Wilbur Wright High School alumni class of 1964. After high school, she attended U.D. Karen spent many hours investigating her family's genealogy. She was very creative and supported the various charity fund raisers of Frickers by making and donating her beautiful wreathes. While living for many years in Florida with her husband, Bob, Karen was employed by and retired from R. J. Kielty Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling. There will be a private interment for family at Glenn Haven Cemetery in New Carlisle. Frickers on Chambersburg Rd. will host a Life Celebration for Karen at 1PM on Saturday, March 4 for the family, class mates, and many friends from Frickers. Karen was loved and will be sorely missed. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

