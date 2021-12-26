HUGHES, Joan Elizabeth
Age 86, of Dayton, departed this life December 15, 2021. Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. THURSDAY, December 30,, 2021, at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final
disposition will be at Dayton National Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at
www.thomasfunerals.com
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
