HUGHES, Joan

2 hours ago

HUGHES, Joan Elizabeth

Age 86, of Dayton, departed this life December 15, 2021. Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. THURSDAY, December 30,, 2021, at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final

disposition will be at Dayton National Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


