HUGHES, Glenn

HUGHES, Jr., Glenn R.



79, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Wooded Glen Nursing Home. He was born May 2, 1943, in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late Glenn R. and Evelyn (Cooper) Hughes, Sr. Glenn had worked in the accounting department at White Motors for many years and later worked at Meijer before retiring. He was an avid Ohio State Football and Cincinnati Reds fan. He also loved old, classic movies. Survivors include his wife, Nancy (Beavers); two sons, David and Gail Hughes and Shawn Hughes and Julie Case; seven grandchildren, Ariel, Kasey, Joshua, Bryce, Dylan, Matthew and Michael and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow beginning at 11:00 am with Pastor Stephen Foster officiating. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

