Hufnagle, William E.



age 87, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023 in Dayton. He was born on the 4th of July, 1936, in Greenville, OH to the late Mary and Oscar Hufnagle. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1956 and attended The Ohio State University. Bill worked at Dayton Power & Light for his entire career, and after his retirement enjoyed traveling, golfing, and spending time with family, especially his grandkids. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, and siblings Patricia High and Jim and Bob Hufnagle. He is survived by his children and their spouses Jeni (Mark) Coldiron, Jill (Joe) Rubey, and Mark (Cynthia) Hufnagle; grandchildren Chris (Sally) Rubey, Marly Coldiron, Ben (Paige) Rubey, Kate (Tim) Trummer, Griffin Coldiron, and Jesica Hufnagle; great-granddaughters Luna Rubey and Ramona Rubey; brother Joe Hufnagle and in-laws Connie Hufnagle and Dick and Sharon McGreevey; and his loving cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends. A celebration of life will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday September 23, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton OH 45415. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in the memory of Bill and Pat. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com