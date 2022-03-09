HUFFORD, Kyle Hudson



80, of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 5, 2022, at his home.He was born May 9 1941, in Rock, West Virginia, to William Hufford and Elizabeth Blankenship Hufford.



He was preceded in death by mother and father and 4 brothers, Randolph, Daniel, Philip Hufford, and Donald Yost



and daughter-in-law Denise Hufford. He was a member of First Christian Church. He was a small business owner for 50 years.



Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Roxie Atwood Hufford. One son, Timothy Hufford, and two daughters Lisa Evans, and Jennifer Crowley and her husband Brian all of Springfield. Kyle had 8 grandchildren, Beth and her husband Jared Marks, Rebecca and her husband Anthony Schuler, Renee and Timmy Hufford, Tony and Tess Evans, Christian Evans, Jared Hufford and Bryan Crowley. Beloved brother Gilbert and wife Doris Hufford and many extended family and friends. There will be a private celebration of Kyle entering into his eternal home, Heaven, on March 12 for family. In lieu of flowers, please



contribute to Hospice of Dayton who provided tremendous end of life care.

