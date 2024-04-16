Huffman, William D. "Mr. Bill"



William David Huffman ("Mr. Bill"), 71, of Littlestown, PA, passed peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Pamela (Reichart) Huffman for 39 years. Born August 11, 1952 in Springfield, OH, he was the son of the late Robert and Patti Huffman. He was a 1970 Springfield North/Clark Co. Joint Vocational School graduate and a graduate of East Texas State University. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 20 years as a Bombing Navigation Systems Technician for the B-52 aircraft. After his retirement from the Air Force he worked at Random House and Hadco Lighting. His last and most favorite job was as a substitute teacher at Littlestown High School. "Mr Bill" enjoyed interacting with the kids and became a favorite among the students during his years there.



Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Amy Olivas and husband Duane of Springfield, OH, Michael Huffman and wife Cathy of Littleton, CO, Cody Huffman and Caitlin Huffman of Littlestown, PA; great grandchildren SGT Tyler Harshman and wife Mica of Ft. Lewis, WA and Alexandria Olivas of Springfield, OH; brother: George Huffman and husband Robert Sheavly of Lisbon, Portugal. He is also survived by his cousins: Steve Raster, Jeff Phillips, and Stephanie Ledwith and husband Bob; in-laws: Edward and Nancy Reichart; sister in-laws: Karen Rodkey and husband Dave, and Kim Reichart. He was a member of the American Legion; loved teaching, reading the newspaper, watching TV with the dog (Finn), fishing, and drinking Pepsi.



Viewing is Thursday, April 18, at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown at 6 - 8 P.M. Private interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. In lieu of flowers donations in Bill's name may be sent to the USO. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com