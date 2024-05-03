Huffman, Shirley

Huffman (Wyen), Shirley A.



Shirley A. Huffman, age 94 of Lima, passed away at 5:30 pm April 29, 2024 at her residence.



She was born May 3, 1929 in Dayton Ohio to Aloys J.and Marie Wyen who preceded her in death. On August 30, 1952, she married Lawrence S. Huffman, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was their son Nicholas Martin Huffman.



Mrs. Huffman was a 1947 graduate of Julienne High School in Dayton, Ohio. Upon graduation she was hired by the City of Dayton as a draftsman in the City Engineering department. In October 1948, she went to work for the newly created Department of the Air Force as an illustrator at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.



After moving to Lima in 1953 with her husband and newborn son, she worked at a variety of jobs while her husband was a student at Ohio Northern Law School. She was a long time volunteer with the St. Rita's Auxiliary and St. Charles parish and its school. She was also an Allen County election day poll worker for many years. In 1973 she, along with a group of other mothers, started Heartbeat of Lima, to which she devoted herself for forty-five years in order to provide needed social services to the mothers of unborn children as an alternative to abortion. Her home was always open to exchange students, the temporarily displaced and those in need. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo parish in Lima.



Survivors include a son, Lawrence A. (Patricia) Huffman of Lima; a daughter Kathleen A. (Tom) Ferry of LaGrange, Ohio; sons Michael J. (Mary Ann) Huffman of Mason, Ohio; Matthew C. (Sheryl) Huffman of Lima; Daniel P. (Debra) Huffman of Lewisburg, Ohio; John C. (Ruth) Huffman of Lima; a daughter Joan M. (Ed) Gallagher of Cleveland, Ohio and a son Thomas W. (Kelly) Huffman of Lima, as well as 27 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her three sisters Mary E. Wyen, Rita Martin and Alvira Marburger.



The family will receive friends at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home, Shawnee Chapel, 1170 Shawnee Road, Lima on Monday, May 6, 2024 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a parish wake service will be held at 8:00 pm.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday May 7, 2024 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2200 W. Elm Street, Lima. with Rev. Kent Kaufman, Celebrant and Rev. David Ross Concelebrant.



Interment will immediately follow the Mass in Gethsemani Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Heartbeat of Lima, Inc.



