HUFFMAN, Oscar Leon



Departed this life on Saturday, January 8th, 1922, at Springfield Regional surrounded by his two loving children.



He was born in Damascus, Virginia, August 23, 1933, the son of Oscar Huffman and



Pauline Lillian Johnson.



Service will be held on Thursday, January 20th, 2022, at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church at 34 Mulberry St. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 12:00 pm until time of service which will be at 1:00pm with Pastor Ernest C. Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be



required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

