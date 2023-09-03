Huffman, James R. "Jim"



James R. (Jim) Huffman, 83, of Palm Harbor, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2023, surrounded by family. Jim was born November 18, 1939, to James and Laura (Birt) Huffman in Springfield, Ohio. He had one sister, Barbara. Jim married his wife, Donna (Tordiff-Estep), the love of his life, on October 20, 1973. They were blessed with 50 wonderful years of love and friendship. Together, Jim and Donna had 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Jim was a manager in the automotive industry his entire career. He was an avid NASCAR fan and he and Donna, along with family and friends, attended races all over the country. He loved the outdoors and working in the yard, and his lawns were the envy of the neighborhood. Jim and Donna are members of Northridge United Methodist Church in Springfield, Ohio. He was a Master Mason of the Grand Lodge F&AM of Ohio, St. Andrews Lodge No. 619 for over 60 years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Ohio National Guard from 1964-1970. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara (Richard) Wagner, and daughter Kimberly K. Farley. Surviving, in addition to Donna, are one daughter, Victoria (Toney) Chaney of Georgetown, KY; two sons, Jeffrey (Susan) Estep of Omaha, NE and Tony (Vanessa) Estep of Tarpon Springs, FL. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Brittany Welch (Shawn Lesley}, Kristin (Austin) L'Ecuyer, Lindsey (Brandon) Ingerman, Morgan and Emily Chaney, Te'a Tallone, Isla Bleu Estep, and only grandson Chace Estep. He has three wonderful great grandchildren, twins Madison and Emmie Welch, and great grandson Greyson Lesley.



