HUFFMAN, Deborah

71, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 12, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Springfield on March 14, 1951, the daughter of Richard C. and Norma L. (Huff) Fenton. Debbie was a 1970 graduate of Springfield South High School and attended Clark County JVS and later Clark State College. She retired from Honda after many years of service. Debbie loved the outdoors, especially riding horses and photography. She enjoyed attending concerts and her grandkids' sporting events. Debbie was an animal lover of all types and found great joy in caring for animals in need. Survivors include her son, Aaron (Hollie) Huffman; grandchildren, Christian, Cadee, Trevor, Taylor, and Emma; brother, Michael (Nikki) Fenton; nephews, Brian, Chris and Matt; great-nieces, Sydney and Lily, along with special friend, Mindy (Mike) Smith. In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her daughter, Brittney. Debbie's family would like to extend a special thank you to the numerous friends and family, along with the staff of Ohio Valley Hospice for the loving care they provided on her final journey. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 5-6pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of her life will begin at 6:00pm. Debbie's service will be live-streamed via the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page beginning at 6:00pm. The family will receive friends during a reception immediately following her celebration of life at The Landing at Littleton & Rue. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Debbie's name to the Clark County SPCA, 21 Walter St., Springfield. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



