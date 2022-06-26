HUFF, Richard Lawrence "Dick"



Age 84, of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. He was born on July 21, 1937, in Hamilton, the son of the late Charles Otis and Carrie Bell (George) Huff. Dick was employed with Champion



Papers for 40 years, retiring in 1996. He married his wife of over 50 years, Sally (Baker) Huff on December 6, 1957, in Liberty, IN, and she preceded him in death on July 11, 2008. Dick is survived by his children, Richard "Rick" (Christina) Huff and Carrie "Lynn" Huff; grandchildren, Matthew, David (Olessia), Jonathan (Meghan), and Carly Huff; 6 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dorothy Lee and Ronald Huff. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Charles, Audrey, James, Robert, William, Donald, Alma, Velma,



Imogene, Irene, and Raymond. A Visitation will be held from 11am until 12pm on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Cobblestone Church, 1100 W. State Route 122, Lebanon, OH 45036. A Memorial Service will begin at 12pm on Wednesday at the church. Private Burial in Greenwood Cemetery will take place at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at



