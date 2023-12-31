Huff, Dorothy Mae



Dorothy Mae Huff, 87, of Springfield, passed away December 28, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born May 29, 1936 in Johnson County, Kentucky, the daughter of Oakley and Marie (Caldwell) Green. Dorothy was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She enjoyed camping with family, flowers and gardening, and crafting. She was very family oriented. Survivors include children, Deborah Elaine Stapleton, Dawn Elizabeth (Mark) Maupin, Diane Edwina Ashley, and Dennis Edward (Connie) Huff; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Opal Spinelli, Grayden "Grady" Green, Darvin J. (Karen) Green, Jerry Green, and Jimmy Green; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce E. Huff; sister, Carmie Grayshel; and her parents. Services will be held at a later date with entombment at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



