Huff, Bessie

Bessie P. Huff, 84, of New Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, April 20, 2025. She was born on September 4, 1940, in Jamestown, OH, the daughter of late Kenneth and Isabelle Taynor. Bessie was a loving wife, mother, and grandma. She loved needlepoint and crochet. Bessie enjoyed being outdoors, tending to her flowers and garden. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Edwin Huff, Sr.; children Edwin "Eddie" (Judy) Huff, Jr., Maria Ann Huff, Susan Huff, and Mark Huff; brother Hank Taynor; grandchildren Amanda Sam, Tori (Dustin) Hawley, Zachariah (Nicole) Huff, and Cheyenne Huff; great-grandchildren Yousif, Helima, Musa, Adam, Alexis, and Alexander; numerous nieces and nephews. Bessie is preceded in death by her parents; brother Robert Taynor; and sister Annabelle Gibson. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 1:00pm at New Carlisle Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





